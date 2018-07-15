Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball as the World Cup's best player after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final.

Modric, 32, scored two goals and had one assist in Russia. Croatia's captain also led the tournament in minutes played and miles ran. At the club level, Modric has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Modric helped lead Croatia to their first appearance in the World Cup final this year. He was on the 2006 and 2014 squads that were eliminated in the group stage. Croatia did not qualify for the World Cup in 2010.

Eden Hazard of Belgium finished second for the award and France's Antoine Griezmann came in third.