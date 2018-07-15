Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball at 2018 World Cup

Croatia's captain took home the award for best player at the World Cup.

By Jenna West
July 15, 2018

Luka Modric was awarded the Golden Ball as the World Cup's best player after France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final.

Modric, 32, scored two goals and had one assist in Russia. Croatia's captain also led the tournament in minutes played and miles ran. At the club level, Modric has won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Modric helped lead Croatia to their first appearance in the World Cup final this year. He was on the 2006 and 2014 squads that were eliminated in the group stage. Croatia did not qualify for the World Cup in 2010.

Eden Hazard of Belgium finished second for the award and France's Antoine Griezmann came in third.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)