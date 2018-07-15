The Golden Boot award is given to the top goalscorers at the World Cup. Officially, the award was first given out in 1982, when it was called the Golden Shoe. It was renamed the Golden Boot in 2010.

Before the official designation of the award, the World Cup has been littered with stars leading the competition in scoring, including the great Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Leonidas and Just Fontaine.

Listed below are the Golden Boot winners and top scorers in each World Cup dating back to the first 1930 event. In the event of a tie, assists are used as a tiebreaker:

1930 Uruguay – Guillermo Stábile, Argentina (8)

1934 Italy – Oldřich Nejedlý, Czechoslovakia (5)

1938 France – Leônidas, Brazil (7)

1950 Brazil – Ademir, Brazil (8)

1954 Switzerland – Sándor Kocsis, Hungary (11)

1958 Sweden – Just Fontaine, France (13)

1962 Chile – Flórián Albert, Hungary (4)

Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union

Garrincha, Brazil

Vavá, Brazil

Dražan Jerković, Yugoslavia

Leonel Sánchez, Chile

1966 England – Eusébio, Portugal (9)

1970 Mexico – Gerd Müller, West Germany (10)

1974 West Germany – Grzegorz Lato, Poland (7)

1978 Argentina – Mario Kempes, Argentina (6)

1982 Spain – Paolo Rossi, Italy (6)

1986 Mexico – Gary Lineker, England (6)

1990 Italy – Salvatore Schillaci, Italy (6)

1994 United States – Oleg Salenko, Russia (6)

Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria

1998 France – Davor Šuker, Croatia (6)

2002 South Korea/Japan – Ronaldo, Brazil (8)

2006 Germany – Miroslav Klose, Germany (5)

2010 South Africa – Thomas Müller, Germany (5)

David Villa, Spain

Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands

Diego Forlan, Uruguay

2014 Brazil – James Rodríguez, Colombia (6)