England striker Harry Kane was awarded the Golden Boot for most goals scored in the 2018 World Cup.

Kane, 24, took home the honors after netting six goals in the tournament. The striker tied fellow Englishman Gary Lineker's 1986 record, becoming only the second Three Lions player to lead a World Cup in scoring.

France's Just Fontaine holds the record with 13 astonishing goals scored in the 1958 World Cup.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, France's Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Russia's Denis Cheryshev were closest to Kane with four goals, while Croatia's Mario Mandzukic and Ivan Perisic were among seven players that were tied with three.

All of Kane's goals in Russia came from inside the box, and half of them were scored from the penalty spot.

He started off the tournament strong, scoring five of his goals in England's first two games against Tunisia and Panama. However, the striker hit a drought in the knockout stage, scoring only a penalty kick vs. Colombia in the round of 16. One of his goals was also quite fortuitous, with him unknowingly redirecting a long-range shot for a tally against Panama.

A 2-1 semifinal loss in extra time to Croatia ended the Three Lions's hopes to return to the title match for the first time since 1966. In the third-place playoff, England fell 2-0 to Belgium.