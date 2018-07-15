With France headed to the World Cup final against Croatia on Sunday, manager Didier Deschamps could become the third man to win the title as both a player and manager.

Deschamps won the World Cup as a player in 1998, captaining France to the title on home soil. In 2018, he managed Les Blues to a 1-0 semifinals victory against Belgium. France reached the finals for the first time since 2006, where they finished as runner-up to Italy.

With a victory on Sunday, Deschamps would join the elite company of Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to win the final as a player and manager.

Zagallo won the World Cup as a player twice with Brazil. In his first victory in 1958, Zagallo scored Brazil's fourth goal en route to a 5-2 win over Sweden. He played with the squad again in 1962, as it beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 to take home back-to-back championships.

As a manager, Zagallo captured his third victory in 1970 over Italy. He led a squad stacked with top talent that included Pele, Jairzinho and Tostao.

Four years later, Beckenbauer won the World Cup as a player for West Germany on home turf. Beckenbauer would return to the final as a manager in 1986, where West Germany lost to a Diego Maradona and Argentina.

But Beckenbauer would claim the championship as a manager in 1990, when West Germany defeated Argentina 1-0.