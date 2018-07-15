Who Has Won the World Cup as Both Manager and Player?

Didier Deschamps could become the third man to win the World Cup as a player and manager.

By Jenna West
July 15, 2018

With France headed to the World Cup final against Croatia on Sunday, manager Didier Deschamps could become the third man to win the title as both a player and manager.

Deschamps won the World Cup as a player in 1998, captaining France to the title on home soil. In 2018, he managed Les Blues to a 1-0 semifinals victory against Belgium. France reached the finals for the first time since 2006, where they finished as runner-up to Italy.

With a victory on Sunday, Deschamps would join the elite company of Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to win the final as a player and manager.

Zagallo won the World Cup as a player twice with Brazil. In his first victory in 1958, Zagallo scored Brazil's fourth goal en route to a 5-2 win over Sweden. He played with the squad again in 1962, as it beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 to take home back-to-back championships.

As a manager, Zagallo captured his third victory in 1970 over Italy. He led a squad stacked with top talent that included Pele, Jairzinho and Tostao.

Four years later, Beckenbauer won the World Cup as a player for West Germany on home turf. Beckenbauer would return to the final as a manager in 1986, where West Germany lost to a Diego Maradona and Argentina.

But Beckenbauer would claim the championship as a manager in 1990, when West Germany defeated Argentina 1-0.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)