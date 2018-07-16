Alexis Sanchez & Daley Blind Remain in England Whilst the Rest of the Man Utd Squad Fly to LA

Alexis Sanchez and Daley Blind stayed in the North of England, whilst the rest of the squad flew to Los Angeles, to begin their pre-season tour of the USA, the Mail Online reports

Sanchez was pictured relaxing with some friends in Cheshire on the day of United's flight to California. It appears Sanchez has been given an extra few days of rest, despite playing no part in the World Cup, after his Chile side failed to qualify.



However, Sanchez has had a busy few years, with few breaks. This was the first summer since 2013, in which Sanchez did not compete in an international tournament, with the Chilean's recent schedule being filled with Copa Americas and Confederation Cups.

It is highly unlikely that Sanchez not flying to Los Angeles with the rest of the squad is any sign of him looking for another transfer, having only moved to Old Trafford in January.

However, the other notable player to not be flying to the States does have a move away from Manchester United on the cards. Daley Blind was an integral player for Man Utd during the Louis van Gaal era, but has become surplus to requirements under Jose Mourinho making just seven Premier League appearances last season.

Blind has been left behind in England, so that he can complete his move to his former club, Ajax. United have already agreed a fee worth £14m, possibly increasing to £18.5m depending on Blind's performances.



Mourinho has named a squad featuring both young prospects such as Angel Gomes and Ethan Hamilton, but also featuring under pressure stars Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw. United kick off their International Champions Cup campaign against Italian side AC Milan in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl