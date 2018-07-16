Brahim Diaz Eyes Manchester City Stay Despite Girona and Leeds United Loan Offers

July 16, 2018

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz wants to stay and fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's squad, despite significant loan interest from other clubs.

The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to City's Spanish sister club Girona from La Liga, and also Leeds United in the Championship, who are currently managed by Guardiola's footballing idol Marcelo Bielsa. 

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

But Diaz, who made five Premier League appearances last season for the Citizens last year, has quashed speculation of a temporary move away and has expressed his desire to remain at the Etihad Stadium for the up and coming season. 

Diaz told Mundo Deportivo, "I will stay - it is a luxury to learn from the best, and live alongside them. I want to continue my development, be a success at City and win titles.

"There is nothing about loans. I only know that I am still with City, the rest is just rumours. I am totally focused on this team."

The 18-year-old also played three times in the Champions League for Guardiola's City last season, and Diaz has expressed his desire to help his club win the trophy during the 2018/19 season.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Diaz added, "I just want to play as much as I can and keep learning. I would like to play more minutes - I am ambitious and want to stay at the club for a long time.

"My goal is to win everything. The Champions League and the Premier League are important objectives. The Champions League is beautiful, but all we want to do is keep winning and give a lot of happiness to our fans."

The Spanish Under-21 international also praised the influence of Guardiola on his career and compared the 47-year-old manager to a teacher giving lessons.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It is exciting to learn from Pep Guardiola. I saw him win titles when I was a child and now I am with him"

"It is a dream. He gives us daily lessons - he is a teacher and helps me to improve constantly".

Diaz has already returned to City's training base for pre-season ahead of the opening Premier League match of the 2018/19 campaign against Arsenal on August 12th. 

