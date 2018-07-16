Brazil Physiotherapist Reveals New Man Utd Star Fred Was Fit Despite Not Featuring in World Cup

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Brazil physiotherapist Bruno Maziotti has claimed new Manchester United star Fred was fit to play in the World Cup despite manager Tite insisting that the player was unable to feature due to injury.

Fred, who signed for the Red Devils before the tournament, picked up an injury on the eve of Brazil's first game in Russia. 

The midfielder didn't feature at all in the tournament with manager Tite claiming he hadn't fully recovered from his injury. However, it has been revealed by the national team's physiotherapist that Fred was given the green light very early on in the competition to return, as reported by ESPN Brazil.

 “Fred clinically recovers and evolves in the physical issue, so he was released [by the medical department] so his athletic condition and clinical condition were perfect," said Maziotti. 

“I believe that at the start of the World Cup there, in the second game against Costa Rica, and in the third game, he was in a condition of full competitiveness.”

Brazil's World Cup was one of failure as they were knocked out by Belgium at the quarter final stage. This bad news for Brazilian fans is also good news for those supporting United as their star signing looks to be fully fit as they prepare for their opening Premier League game against  Leicester City.

