Croatia Manager Zlatko Dalic Rues VAR Penalty Call After 'Unlucky' World Cup Final Defeat to France

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic was gracious in defeat after his side lost 4-2 to France in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final in Moscow. 

From a neutral perspective, Sunday's clash was the most entertaining World Cup final for several decades. Ivan Perisic's first half stunner cancelled out an early Mario Mandzukic own goal, but France went on to score three times before Mandzukic found the net at the right end of the pitch.

Speaking to a news conference after the game, and quoted by Reuters, Dalic said: "First of all I want to congratulate France. We are sad but proud at the same time."

Les Bleus' second goal came from a hotly disputed Antoine Griezmann penalty, which Dalic identified as the turning point in the match. "We played well but the penalty knocked the wind out of us and after that it was very difficult," he explained.

Dalic also made it clear that he disagreed with the referee's decision to penalise Perisic for handling in the penalty area. "You don’t give a penalty like that in a World Cup final," he said, although he added: "I respect the referee, he made the decision he thought was right."

The referee only awarded France a penalty after consulting VAR, which prompted Dalic's wry remark: "On VAR, when it goes in your favour it’s good, when it goes against you it’s bad."

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Dalic also acknowledged that his side could have defended better at times, dismissing Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe's second half strikes as 'two soft goals'. However, he insisted that bad luck was a major factor in Croatia's defeat. "What we had in terms of luck in this tournament, we lacked today," he lamented.

However, Dalic finished on an upbeat note. "I’m proud of my players, I’m proud of my team, I’m proud of my country," he declared, before being applauded as he left the news conference.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)