Frank Lampard Set to Sign Liverpool Youngster to Loan Deal at Championship Club Derby County

Liverpool's young winger Harry Wilson is set to go out on loan to Championship side Derby County after signing a new deal with the Reds.

Wilson went out on loan to Championship side Hull City towards the end of last season's January transfer window, where he demonstrated his ability by scoring seven goals and creating three assists in his 13 league appearances.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Derby are said to be leading the race to acquire the youngster, with interest said to be coming from Leeds United, Norwich City and Middlesbrough, to name a few.



Wilson has impressed so far for Liverpool in pre-season friendlies, scoring twice in the club's 7-0 win over Chester, and has since signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

On the international stage, the young winger has shown promise by becoming the youngest player to appear for the Welsh international team at 16 years of age in 2013, beating a record previously held by Real Madrid's Gareth Bale.





He has made four appearances for Wales, scoring one goal in the China Cup in a 6-0 win over China.

Derby are yet to make a signing this season and are under pressure to sign a new attacker after selling Andreas Weimann to league rivals Bristol City. New boss Frank Lampard will be hoping to improve on the previous season and achieve the club's first promotion to the Premier League since 2007.