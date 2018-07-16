Jose Mourinho Set to Hand Man Utd Star Final Chance to Establish Himself as First Choice Left-Back

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will reportedly get a chance to prove himself during the club's pre-season tour of the United States over the coming fortnight, in a final attempt to save his Old Trafford career.

Shaw, whose contract is up at the end of next season, is said to have rejected the advances of Everton, and could be rewarded with a spot as Jose Mourinho's first choice left-back during United's pre-season schedule, according to The Sun.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The United boss will be looking for evidence over the coming games that he can 'trust' Shaw, with the team set to face Mexican side Club America, San Jose Earthquakes, AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid stateside, before a clash with Bayern Munich in Germany.

Shaw started pre-season ahead of his teammates, putting in extra work in Dubai before squad training began earlier this month, and the opportunity to get several games under his belt to impress Mourinho could make his United career.

It shows that the Portuguese, who has been accused of bullying, is not ready to give up on the player and still sees enough to potential in him to warrant this.

Pre season ready 🤙🏽 A post shared by Luke Shaw (@lukeshaw23) on Jul 6, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

Shaw's chance is now as there will be no Ashley Young until later in the summer following his World Cup exploits, while Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian are expected to leave. United are also not pursuing another left-back this summer as transfer priorities lie in other positions.

This opportunity could well be last chance saloon for Shaw at United as the Manchester Evening News has reported that he would be expected to leave as a free agent next summer if he cannot win over Mourinho and establish himself as a regular starter.

The 23-year-old will be out of contract next summer, five years after completing a teenage record £30m move from Southampton in 2014.

It won't be for lack of trying on Shaw's part, though, while The Sun further notes that Mourinho 'still believes' that the player can be his long-term choice at left-back.