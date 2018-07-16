Liverpool Fan Attacked Outside Anfield Before Roma Clash Ago 'Regains Consciousness'

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox, who was attacked outside months ago before the club's Champions League clash with Roma, has reportedly regained consciousness in hospital.

The news was broken by electrical industry website Electric.ie, due to Mr. Cox working for Precision Cables. The report on the website states that the 53-year-old has taken major steps on the road to recovery and is undergoing 'dedicated rehabilitation'.

A father of three, Mr. Cox was attacked by a group of opposition supporters on the 24th of April, prior to the second leg of Liverpool's semi-final against Roma.


He has since been receiving round-the-clock care at Beaumont Hospital in Ireland, having been airlifted from the Walton Centre in Liverpool.

The full statement on the electrical industry website read as follows: "Sean has regained consciousness and is undergoing dedicated rehabilitation. Recovery is progressing positively but very slowly.

"His colleagues in Precision Cables are overwhelmed by the support and good wishes for Sean and his family that they receive on a daily basis. They would like once again to ask that you keep him in your prayers and that he will continue on his road to recovery."

Mr. Cox's story received widespread attention from around the world, with over €90,000 raised to cover his medical costs.

Liverpool FC previously released a statement on behalf of Mr. Cox's family, saying: "There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone."

Filippo Lombardi and Daniele Sciusio, both from Rome, have been accused of attacking Mr. Cox in Liverpool. Lombardi pleaded not guilty to committing grievous bodily harm, while Sciusio admitted to violent disorder.

