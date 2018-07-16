Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp Ready to Make New Signing to Provide Cover for Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp may need to sign a new striker to cover for his first choice centre forward Roberto Firmino.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 26-year-old is now taking a break after a frustrating FIFA World Cup with Brazil, in which he played for just 81 minutes and scored only once as the Samba Boys lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Firmino's absence for most of the Reds' pre-season preparations will give Klopp the opportunity to assess the Brazil star's potential understudies, in case he is injured or needs to be rested. Unfortunately, the early signs aren't promising for the Reds.

Firmino was outstanding last season, scoring 27 goals in 54 appearances for Liverpool and playing a major role in their impressive run to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

If, for whatever reason, the Brazilian is unavailable at any point next season, this could present Klopp with a serious selection headache, as his current alternative options are less than convincing.

Daniel Sturridge has been prolific in the past, but has never replicated the scintillating form he showed in the Reds' thrilling but ultimately failed pursuit of the Premier League title in the 2013/14 season. He has also struggled with a succession of injuries, and last season's loan spell at West Bromwich Albion yielded just six league appearances and no goals.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Then there is Divock Origi, who netted just six times in 31 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg last season during a disappointing loan spell. Meanwhile, Danny Ings has been desperately unlucky with injuries and reportedly wants to leave Anfield.

The other options are two of England's World Cup winners at youth level - Dominic Solanke, who scored just one Premier League goal in 21 appearances last season, and Rhian Brewster, who has never played a first team game for the Reds.

Evidently, further cover is likely to be needed.

