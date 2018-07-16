Man Utd Dealt Major Blow in Gareth Bale Pursuit Ahead of Meeting With New Real Madrid Boss

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Manchester United's chances of signing long-term target Gareth Bale this summer appear to have taken a major hit after reported positive talks between the Welsh superstar and new Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui.

It had been rumoured that United were in 'advanced talks' over a possible deal to sign Bale that would have left the decision as to whether a proposed move went ahead with the player himself.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Bale, who took the opportunity following his decisive role in last season's Champions League final to express disappointment at often being overlooked by Zinedine Zidane, was then expected to meet the new boss to discuss his future at the Bernabeu.

That meeting will not take place until next week, but a report from The Times claims that Lopetegui has already made up his mind and is set to inform Bale that he is part of his plans in 2018/19.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

It therefore looks as though Bale will receive the assurances he is seeking and it is said that Lopetegui will even 'challenge' the 28-year-old to step into the shoes of former superstar colleague and Blancos icon Cristiano Ronaldo after his €100m departure to Juventus.

What has made Bale's position even stronger is Kylian Mbappe's commitment to current club Paris Saint-German and Chelsea's rumoured determination not to sell Eden Hazard.

United have been trying to sign Bale for years. The Old Trafford club were first linked with him when he was still a teenager at Southampton and it has long been established that United actually offered Tottenham more money than Real did when he moved to Spain in 2013.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)