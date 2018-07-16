Man Utd Set for 'Clear the Air' Talks With Anthony Martial With Future Still in Doubt

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Manchester United are reportedly set to hold 'clear the air' talks with unsettled winger Anthony Martial.

Doubt was cast over the future of the 22-year-old earlier this summer, when his agent Phillippe Lamboley gave an interview cited by Metro and said his client was ready to leave Manchester United in search of regular football.

“Manchester United wanted to offer Anthony a contract extension and don’t want him to leave," Lamboley said last month. "But we haven’t been able to reach an agreement after several months of talks.

"If Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world, can’t reach an agreement after eight months of negotiations, it means they don’t really consider him to be an important player."

Now, according to Metro, United are keen to give Martial one last chance to resurrect his Old Trafford career, which started so promisingly but has not gone to plan for the most part.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Martial returned to Carrington for pre-season training last week, just a month after his future was plunged into doubt. However, with a year left on his Manchester United contract, the club are willing to extend his stay due to the difficulties they have faced in the summer transfer window so far.

The club have signed Diogo Dalot and Fred so far this summer, missing out on reported targets such as Willian and Ivan Perisic due to their prolonged involvements at the World Cup in Russia.

Therefore, United are willing to gamble on Martial and could be prepared to increase the £90,000-a-week he currently earns. The club also have an option for a one-year extension of his contract.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Furthermore, the Metro add that Martial has not yet been the subject of any official bids this summer, nor have any informal approaches been made for him.

