Maurizio Sarri Tells Blues Fans He Would 'Give All My Possessions' to Win a Trophy With Chelsea

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has told Blues supporters that he's willing to sacrifice everything to bring silverware to Stamford Bridge.

The former Napoli head coach replaced Antonio Conte at the club on the weekend and has signed a three-year deal with last season's FA Cup winners.

Sarri has since given his first interview as Chelsea manager, claiming to be thrilled with his latest appointment, given that he was working in Italy's second tier only five years ago.

“How exciting is it to join Chelsea? It’s very easy to answer your question,” he said in response to a question regarding his excitement over joining the London side (via Football Italia).


“Five years ago, I was in Italy in Serie B, Chelsea are one of the most important clubs in the most championship in Europe, so it’s easy to answer your first question."

Sarri is especially excited to mix it in with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp.


Guardiola, for one, has been full of praise for the ex-Napoli manager and his tactical nous, but Sarri reckons it's because they're friends. 


“In the Premier League, there are all the most important Coaches in Europe, maybe in the world, so it’ll be very exciting for me to play against Guardiola, Pochettino, Mourinho, Klopp and all the others," he added.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“Guardiola’s praise? Guardiola is principally a friend so I think he has spoken well about me for this motive."

The manager has also told Chelsea fans that they can look forward to lots of hard work, but also lots of fun. And, while he stopped short of promising them silverware, he's let them know that he would give away everything he owns to win a trophy with his new club.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“What I can achieve at Chelsea? To enjoy the fans, they’ll have to be proud of the team. First of all, I want to play my football, I want to enjoy myself and probably I also want to win something," he declared.

“Message to Chelsea fans? What can I say, it’s 100% hard work, 90% fun. It’s impossible in my job to promise something else, but surely I would give all my possessions to win something with Chelsea.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)