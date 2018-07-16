Media Veteran Hints That Liverpool Are Close to a Deal for World Cup Star After Long Transfer Saga

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has hinted that Liverpool may finally be close to signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir, after a long and sometimes frustrating transfer saga.

Commentating for SBS Australia, and quoted by Liverpool fan website Rousing the Kop, Tyler said: "The reason Fekir hasn’t moved already from Lyon to Liverpool is the structuring of the deal."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fekir has long been coveted by the Reds, but a £53m move was scuppered earlier this summer when the results of his medical gave Liverpool cause for concern about a recurring knee issue. Tyler also mentioned this. "Liverpool [are] a bit suspicious about a problem that surfaced in a medical," he said, adding: "They will take him, but payments will have to be in stages."

As mentioned by the Rousing the Kop article, Tyler's hint didn't represent new information, as Liverpool's concerns about Fekir's fitness issues and the structuring of the deal are now common knowledge.

However, despite his evident reluctance to let Fekir go, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has also acknowledged that the France star could still move to Anfield.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

In addition, now that the FIFA World Cup is over, talks can resume between the two clubs about Fekir's future, although any deal will have to be made quickly - the Premier League summer transfer window will close on Thursday 9th August.

Fekir was part of the France squad which won this summer's World Cup but was limited to a bit part role in Russia. However, he was a key player for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 18 goals in 29 league appearances, as Les Gones finished third and earned a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Fekir can play as either an attacking midfielder or a forward - both areas where the Reds need greater strength in depth, as was obvious after Mohamed Salah's injury in last season's UEFA Champions League final.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)