Media Veteran Hints That Liverpool Are Close to a Deal for World Cup Star After Long Transfer Saga

Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler has hinted that Liverpool may finally be close to signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir, after a long and sometimes frustrating transfer saga.

Commentating for SBS Australia, and quoted by Liverpool fan website Rousing the Kop, Tyler said: "The reason Fekir hasn’t moved already from Lyon to Liverpool is the structuring of the deal."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Fekir has long been coveted by the Reds, but a £53m move was scuppered earlier this summer when the results of his medical gave Liverpool cause for concern about a recurring knee issue. Tyler also mentioned this. "Liverpool [are] a bit suspicious about a problem that surfaced in a medical," he said, adding: "They will take him, but payments will have to be in stages."

As mentioned by the Rousing the Kop article, Tyler's hint didn't represent new information, as Liverpool's concerns about Fekir's fitness issues and the structuring of the deal are now common knowledge.

However, despite his evident reluctance to let Fekir go, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has also acknowledged that the France star could still move to Anfield.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

In addition, now that the FIFA World Cup is over, talks can resume between the two clubs about Fekir's future, although any deal will have to be made quickly - the Premier League summer transfer window will close on Thursday 9th August.

Fekir was part of the France squad which won this summer's World Cup but was limited to a bit part role in Russia. However, he was a key player for Lyon in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 18 goals in 29 league appearances, as Les Gones finished third and earned a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Fekir can play as either an attacking midfielder or a forward - both areas where the Reds need greater strength in depth, as was obvious after Mohamed Salah's injury in last season's UEFA Champions League final.

