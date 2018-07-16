Nabil Fekir Nods & Smiles at Fan Who Shouts 'Liverpool!' as France Star Walks By

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Liverpool fan has caused quite a stir among Reds fans on Twitter, as he posted a video of Nabil Fekir smiling and nodding in reaction to a shout of 'Liverpool!' as he walked by.

The video, posted by Twitter user Saketh Sistla, excited Liverpool fans - who interpreted Fekir's reaction as confirmation that the France midfielder would be moving to Liverpool this summer.

While he was realistically just trying to be polite to the guy randomly screaming at him as he went about his day, it's easy to see why Liverpool fans have been getting excited about this.

Below is a look at some of the best reactions and replies to the Saketh's video.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler appeared to confirm - live on air - that Liverpool will sign Fekir this summer.

He said: "Liverpool will get Nabil Fekir from Lyon, and they will pay the price in installments over the course of his contract with the club."

