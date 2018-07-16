Napoli Midfielder Warns Juventus Over Cristiano Ronaldo & Hints at Scudetto Challenge

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

S.S.C. Napoli midfielder Marek Hamšík has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo won't win Juventus their eighth straight Serie A title by himself, adding that it is impossible for the Portugal international to match the achievements of Diego Maradona in Italy.

The 30-year-old has spent the last 11 years in Naples, surpassing the club's all-time top goalscorer Maradona last season by scoring his 116th goal for the Ciucciarelli in a 3-2 win over Sampdoria in December.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Hamšík claims that although Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus will give the Old Lady a boost in their search for another league title, the 33-year-old won't win the Scudetto by himself next season.

"Juve stronger with Ronaldo? One player never wins anything by himself," Hamšík told Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia). "Not even if you’re the best in the world...Correction: if you’re not Maradona, you can’t win anything by yourself.

"Last season? We lost the title more than Juventus won it, but that weekend there were two situations which demoralised us," he added, reflecting on a title-deciding round of fixtures back in April. "We felt the world cave in on us."

Ronaldo's arrival in Turin has sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world, with his former club Real Madrid now set to delve into the transfer market to complete a marquee signing ahead of the new campaign.

It has been suggested that Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have both been attracting interest from the Spanish capital, with club president Florentino Pérez also said to be eyeing Eden Hazard and Harry Kane.

