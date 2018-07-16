New Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Sends Players Back to Training Ground During Win Over Boreham Wood

Arsenal played their first pre season friendly under new boss Unai Emery on Saturday as his side tasted victory in an 8-0 thrashing of National League side Boreham Wood.

With the score being 5-0 at the break, Emery ordered his first half side back to the London Colney training ground to complete a light session instead of watching the rest of the match, as reported by Football London.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Arsenal fired into an early lead, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a 17 minute hat trick, along with goals from Reiss Nelson and Alexandre Lacazette.





Second half goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and 19-year-old Eddie Nketiah completed the victory for the Gunners.





Aubameyang spoke highly of his new manager after his first half of pre season football, as he's enjoyed working under the new Spanish boss' high intensity.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He said: "Of course we try to do good pressing, but everyone knows what they have to do and that’s important,

"The coach is doing well in these [first] two weeks. We’re working hard and we try to improve every day."

The match saw a number of key players feature for Arsenal, as new signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos wore a Gunners shirt for the first time, and contract rebel Aaron Ramsey featured in the second half.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Arsenal will face tougher opposition soon, with fixtures against Atletico Madrid, PSG and Chelsea all coming up before their season opener.





Despite it being early days for Emery, he seems to be impressing not only the fans but the players to, as he prepares them for their first Premier League match against Manchester City on the 12th August.