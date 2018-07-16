Paul Pogba Sent Brilliant Message by Former Teammate Following World Cup Success

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Paul Pogba's success at the World Cup this summer prompted his former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to send him a congratulatory message on Twitter.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final, with Pogba managing to prove the doubters wrong as he put in an impressive performance and even managed to get his name on the score sheet.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

In a show of support for Pogba, who had been criticised last season for his poor performances, Ibrahimovic tweeted the Frenchman, writing: "Let them talk but the game speaks for itself."

The Swedish striker retired from international football before the World Cup started and therefore did not join his Swedish teammates in Russia. The striker has been playing in the MLS for LA Galaxy since March.

Both players signed for Manchester United in 2016 and appear to still be good friends, despite no longer playing for the same club.

The Frenchman made 27 league appearances for the Red Devils last season, managing six goals and ten assists, but has come under criticism for not performing to the standard set by his transfer fee, which was a world record £89m when he joined. 

The player has made 60 appearances for his country and can now claim a World Cup winners medal after falling short of winning the European Championships in 2016.

His performances in the World Cup have reportedly prompted interest from La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are said to be monitoring the 25-year-old in the hope that he can bring his form at international level into next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)