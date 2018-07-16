Paul Pogba Sent Brilliant Message by Former Teammate Following World Cup Success

Paul Pogba's success at the World Cup this summer prompted his former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to send him a congratulatory message on Twitter.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final, with Pogba managing to prove the doubters wrong as he put in an impressive performance and even managed to get his name on the score sheet.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

In a show of support for Pogba, who had been criticised last season for his poor performances, Ibrahimovic tweeted the Frenchman, writing: "Let them talk but the game speaks for itself."



The Swedish striker retired from international football before the World Cup started and therefore did not join his Swedish teammates in Russia. The striker has been playing in the MLS for LA Galaxy since March.

Both players signed for Manchester United in 2016 and appear to still be good friends, despite no longer playing for the same club.

The Frenchman made 27 league appearances for the Red Devils last season, managing six goals and ten assists, but has come under criticism for not performing to the standard set by his transfer fee, which was a world record £89m when he joined.

The player has made 60 appearances for his country and can now claim a World Cup winners medal after falling short of winning the European Championships in 2016.



His performances in the World Cup have reportedly prompted interest from La Liga sides Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are said to be monitoring the 25-year-old in the hope that he can bring his form at international level into next season.