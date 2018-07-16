Ronaldo 'Honoured' to Join Juventus as He Speaks Publicly for First Time Since Leaving Real Madrid

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed his new club Juventus as one of the best in the world.

The 33-year-old Portugal international joined I Bianconeri from Real Madrid this summer after a nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu and is ready to take on a new challenge in Italy, having signed a four-year deal with the reigning Serie A champions.

"Juventus is one of the best clubs in the world, it was a long-thought out move, but it was an easy decision to join the best club in Italy and a very important step for my career," Ronaldo told reporters during a club press conference on Monday, following an obviously successful medical.

"Juventus have a great coach and a great president accustomed to winning. It was an easy decision to come here.

"It’s a big challenge in my career, a lot of players my age choose to go elsewhere with all due respect. It makes me happy to play at such a big club, I‘m very grateful to Juventus for this opportunity.

"My story at Real was brilliant and I thank the fans. But now I want to dedicate myself to this new phase of my life. I can't wait to play. I am very motivated and I want to show that I am a player of the highest level.

"I want to leave my mark on Juve's history. I am very happy for this challenge.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"I like challenges and I know that this will be a difficult one. It’s a very tactical championship but I like difficult challenges and I don’t like to just sit down and look at my successes, I want to work hard for even more."

Ronaldo thanked the Juve fans, who have received him with open arms after coming out in great numbers to meet him at the Allianz Stadium. He also claimed to be honoured to have been handed such an opportunity by one of the most successful clubs in recent history.

"The standing ovation I received here at the Allianz was a spectacular moment for me," he added. "The fans gave me a wonderful welcome here and I thank them all.

"Juventus have given me a great opportunity, it's a step forward in my career. It's no coincidence that they have won the last seven Scudetti. I feel honoured that Juve thought of me, and I want to take them to an even higher level.

"I feel great. For me this is another challenge. The league is very tough but Juve is ready and I will be ready. My age is not important, I feel good, I feel motivated and I feel excited. I’m looking forward to getting started!"

