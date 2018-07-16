Spurs & Liverpool Miss Out on Chance to Sign AC Milan Winger Suso as Buy-Out Clause Expires

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Clubs across Europe have missed out on the chance to sign Milan winger Suso in a cut-price deal this summer.

According to Italian website MilanNews, the Spanish winger had a €38m buy-out clause in his contract throughout the summer, until the offer expired at midnight on Sunday.

The clause was only applicable to clubs outside of Italy, and surprisingly there were no potential suitors for the Spaniard in the Premier League, La Liga nor Bundesliga.

Midnight on Sunday marked the cut-off date for the clause, meaning that any clubs that are to now come in for Suso must negotiate a fee with Milan, with the Italian club now likely to set their asking price well above the 38m mark.

Serie A side Roma are the latest club to be linked with a move for Suso, although they may have chosen to take their time over an approach due to the fact that they were not eligible to trigger the foreign buy-out clause. That move could still happen, but there has been plenty of other interest in the winger.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking back in May, Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso was adamant that the young Spaniard did not want to leave the club, saying: 

"Suso does not want to leave, I have talked to him. Suso's problem is that he has a release clause. No player has come knocking on my door and saying he wants to leave. Suso is fine here."

