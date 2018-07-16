'They Can Have Him for Free': Stoke City Fans React to News That Midfielder Could Sign for Rangers

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam has confirmed that he would be open to leaving the Bet365 Stadium, if a move to former club Rangers was on the cards.

New manager Gary Rowett is still assessing the options he has at his disposal. Many of Stoke's best players have pledged their future to the club, to the surprise of many, Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross have both confirmed that they are staying, whilst it is appearing increasing likely that Peter Crouch, Bojan and even Jack Butland will be staying at the club.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With this is mind, Rowett may have to dispose of any excess players to avoid the recently relegated side falling into financial trouble. Vital Stoke reports that Adam, could be one of those who are forced out of the club.

Adam has been linked with a move to Rangers, who recently appointed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as manager. Gerrard and Adam played together for The Red during the 2011-12, and also with Adam's Scottish roots, many media outlets are reporting that a move to the blue side of Glasgow is becoming more than a possibility. 


BT Sport even questioned the 32-year-old about a possible move to Rangers during a punditry stint he was doing for the channel.

Adam's status around the Potteries went in sharp decline in the second half of last season. His last minute penalty miss against Brighton cost Stoke a crucial two points, whilst a few weeks later he was sent off against Everton, for a rash challenge on Wayne Rooney. Because of this, many Stoke fans won't be sad to see the Scotsmen leave the Staffordshire club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)