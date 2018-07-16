Italian giants Juventus have shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo being welcomed to the Old Lady's training center by thousands of supporters in Turin.

The Portugal international will officially become a Juventus player after his medical is completed, but both clubs have already announced the deal will go through after an agreement was reached between Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and Juve's Andrea Agnelli.

The Italian champions shared a video on Monday that shows the 33-year-old forward arriving at the club's J-Medical center, situated southwest of Turin at their training camp in Vinovo.

Juventus have already released videos of their other summer signings being met by supporters who were eager to welcome the player to their new club. Ronaldo, however, was unsurprisingly greeted with a sea of Bianconeri fans upon his arrival for the medical.

Ronaldo will still have some time off before having to return to Italy and begin his pre-season training with Juventus following his involvement in the World Cup.

The former Manchester United and Sporting CP star single-handedly rescued a point for Portugal in their opening match, scoring a stellar hat-trick against former world champions Spain - who were in turmoil after sacking the now Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui.

Ronaldo also found the back of the net in their narrow win over Morocco, before a late strike from Iran's Karim Ansarifard cancelled out Ricardo Quaresma's opening strike in the last match of Group B.

The reigning European champions were then knocked out of the World Cup following a stunning display from Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, who scored goals either side of Pepe's powerful header.