West Brom Confirm the Signing of Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond on 2-Year Deal

Former Watford and Reading goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has secured a summer move to join Championship side West Brom this summer, the club have confirmed.
The 25-year-old becomes the Baggies third signing of the current transfer window, and the second goalkeeper to arrive at the Hawthorns ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
Bond has signed a two-year contract with the club and will join as a free agent after a three-year spell at Reading came to an end this summer, having made just 14 appearances for the Royals across all competitions.
"This is a Premier League club and that’s what we’ve got to concentrate on - getting ourselves back up there," Bond told the club's official website. "The facilities are great, the people are great. The Championship is a tough league but I believe it’s an exciting season ahead."
Welcome to the Albion, @bondy506!— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 16, 2018
🙌🏼✍🏼#WBAhttps://t.co/vQ4v9UNlV0
Goalkeepers were high on the agenda for West Brom this summer following the departure of Ben Foster, who has returned to the Premier League with Watford, and Boaz Myhill - now a free agent.
Former Aston Villa loanee Sam Johnstone has joined the club for just over £6.5m after an agreement was reached with Manchester United, while defender Kyle Bartley remains their only outfield signing so far this summer.
There are concerns that a number of key first team players will also leave ahead of the new campaign, with Salomón Rondón and Matt Phillips likely to return to the Premier League this summer.