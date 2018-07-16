West Brom Confirm the Signing of Swansea City Defender Kyle Bartley on 3-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

West Brom have confirmed the signing of central defender Kyle Bartley from Championship rivals, Swansea City.

The 27-year-old has signed a three year deal with the Baggies and joins for an undisclosed fee, having spent six years in south Wales with the Swans.

Having lost Jonny Evans to Leicester City in a cut-price £3.5m deal earlier this summer, West Brom appear to have identified Kyle Bartley as the man to replace him in the heart of their defence.

The 27-year-old only played 234 minutes of Premier League football last season, and was a fringe player during his time in south Wales - having only made 36 appearances since his arrival at the club in 2012.

Despite his limited game time in the Premier League, he impressed Birmingham City and Leeds United fans during loan spells with those clubs in the Championship.

Speaking upon Barley's arrival in the West Midlands, West Brom manager Darren Moore told wba.co.uk: “I’m absolutely delighted Kyle has joined us. He’s got great presence about him and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Bartley revealed that he was impressed by the ideas and ambitions that Moore has for the club, as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“After speaking with Darren I knew this was the place I wanted to be be. He let me know his ideas for the season and the next few years, his ambitions for the club and he told me about the fan base and the facilities. I’m hoping to be involved quickly.”

Bartley becomes West Brom's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from Manchester United.

