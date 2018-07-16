Wife of Liverpool Owner John Henry Drops Major Transfer Hint on Social Media

By 90Min
July 16, 2018

Linda Pizzuti, investor and the wife of Liverpool co-owner John Henry, has made several comments on Twitter which some fans are perceiving as hints that the club are set to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir.

Fekir appeared to be all but certain to join Liverpool before the World Cup, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

However, Pizzuti's coy remarks on Twitter have given fans hope that a deal could still be struck to bring the French forward to Anfield.

This is not the first time Pizzuti has appeared to hint at a potential move for Fekir, however - these tweets from about a month ago also seem to dance around the subject somewhat.

Although she could be dropping some elaborate hints, it's also more than possible that Pizzuti is merely entertaining the following of Liverpool fans she has most likely had to deal with since her husband first purchased the club in 2010.

However, it's worth noting that Pizzuti has only responded to tweets from fans relating to Fekir, which could potentially mean she knows more than she's letting on regarding a move for the player.

With that being said, Pizzuti did once make a remark which led Liverpool fans to think they were getting Marco Reus - so perhaps her remarks should be taken with more than a pinch of salt.

Fekir enjoyed a fine 2017/18 season, scoring 23 goals in 39 appearances for Lyon in all competitions before being named in France's squad for the World Cup. The attacking midfielder made several appearances throughout the tournament as France went on to lift the trophy, coming off the bench against Croatia in the final.

