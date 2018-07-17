AC Milan Officials Travel to London for Talks Over Potential Signing of Alvaro Morata

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

AC Milan officials have reportedly travelled to London to try and strike a deal for unsettled Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who it is said is keen to return to Italy following an unsuccessful season in the Premier League.

Spanish international Morata was a hit during two seasons with Juventus earlier in his career, while his wife, Alice Campello, is also Italian - the couple were married in Venice last summer.

Despite a strong start to his Chelsea career, the 25-year-old struggled in the second half of last season and it was often rumoured that he was failing to settle and unhappy living in England.

According to the website of Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan chief executive Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli, both of whom are reportedly in danger of losing their jobs, were in London on Monday.

Alfredo Pedulla also places the duo in London 'for corporate events and the assault on Morata'.

The report from Di Marzio suggests that Napoli, now under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, are also keeping an eye on Morata, while Milan could even look to sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus after the increased competition in Turin thanks to the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a quick turnaround, Fassone and Mirabelli are now reportedly due to meet new Milan owner from the Elliott Management company on Tuesday.

Milan's delicate financial position after the ill-fated premiership of Chinese businessman Li Yonghong and Financial Fair Play sanctions that has seen the club expelled from the Europa have left it debatable as to whether I Rossoneri can even afford to buy players.

