Adil Rami Hails 'Leader' Paul Pogba Following Huge Performances In France's World Cup Run

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

France centre back Adil Rami has praised teammate Paul Pogba over his performances at this summer's World Cup. The Manchester United midfielder (who has spent the last few seasons at Old Trafford receiving heavy criticism) played an integral role in Russia, and was a huge factor behind his nation's triumph.

Sunday's victory over Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium handed Les Bleus their second ever World Cup trophy - 20 years on from picking up their first. And now Rami, who spent much of his summer watching from the sidelines, has explained the importance of Pogba's more pragmatic game than what we're all used to.

"I can tell you that Paul Pogba, I don't know how and I don't know from where, has become a leader. He proved it to us, he showed it," explained Rami, speaking with L'Equipe.


"He's a technical player, he has a lot of talent. He was able to battle defensively. Everyone loves players who do tricks, nutmegs, flicks. I can tell you that Paul, today, became a leader. He's the one that showed the way.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"Everyone expects nutmegs and stepovers, but football isn't that. You sweat, you give your body to the cause. There are matches where you have to roll your sleeves up. Some people have understood that and him especially.

"He was the strong man of the France team. Defensively he helped the team. I could talk about everyone, but today, Paul showed maturity. Technique is good, but it's the attitude that is the most important."

Graeme Souness and Mark Lawrenson must be fuming.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)