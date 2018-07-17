Antoine Griezman Keen to Play in UEFA Super Cup Despite FIFA World Cup Exploits This Summer

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

France star Antoine Griezmann wants to represent Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 15, albeit having a longer break than most of his teammates.

The forward is coming off a splendid World Cup with Les Bleus, whom he helped fire to the greatest achievement in all of sport. But he's still keen on facing Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming Primera Division campaign.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

The Atletico man shone brightly in the final against Croatia on Sunday and was named the Man of the Match following a remarkable performance that saw him influence Mario Madzukic's own goal and hand France another lead with a calmly-taken spot kick.

"I am very satisfied, happy and proud to have been a part of this; you have to enjoy it," he said in quotes obtained from Marca. "What changed me is having learnt from the finals that I have lost and from those which I have won.

"[I need to] be more relaxed when it comes to starting the game. All I want to do now is to enjoy [this moment].

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

"I have a European Super Cup to play on the 15th, we'll see. I need to rest, enjoy and return refreshed."

The Frenchman also explained that his nation's success was greatly helped by the unity within the squad.

"We are a very difficult group to beat," he continued. "Everyone wants to win; starters and reserves.

"Nobody kicked off [when they did not play] and that was seen on the pitch.

"We have not yet realised what we have achieved; we will become more aware in a month or perhaps in a few years' time."

Given his achievement this summer, Griezmann could be the one who finally dethrones Lionel Messi and Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or voting, but he insists he's only looking to do what it takes to help his club and country succeed.

"It is not in my hands - others are voting," he said. "I am here to help my team, in my club or the national team, and I try my best.

"I still have a lot to do with my club."

