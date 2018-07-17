Borussia Dortmund Planning to Offer Former Chelsea Ace as Makeweight in Move for Crystal Palace Star

Crystal Palace are said to be interested in signing former Chelsea winger Andre Schurrle, and he could be included as part of a deal that would take Wilfried Zaha to Borussia Dortmund.

According to German news outlet Bild, Dortmund could offer Palace the 2014 World Cup winner in a bid to increase their chances of landing Zaha this summer, though they would need to offer cash on top as a sweetener to the deal.

Prizing the Ivory Coast international away from Selhurst Park could prove difficult though, with Zaha having signed a new five-year-deal in May, despite reported interest from Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham.





Former Chelsea winger Schurrle has struggled for on-field minutes since his move from Stamford Bridge, and it's believed his chances of playing may not improve under new head coach Lucien Favre.





As a result, he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, despite Schurrle failing to command a regular place at Chelsea during his two year stay. He did impress at times however, and Palace may be tempted to offer the 27-year-old a Premier League lifeline given his relatively young age.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Dortmund will be hoping that including Schurrle in the deal will boost their chances of landing Zaha, where if they were successful, he would join new signings Thomas Delaney and Achraf Hakimi at the Westfalenstadion for the 2018/19 season.