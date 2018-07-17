Brazilian Midfielder Could Join Arsenal on a Free But Face Competition From Several PL Clubs

Brazillian midfielder Bernard could join Arsenal on a free transfer. The Shakhtar Donetsk player is out of contract in the summer, with other clubs interested in signing him, such as Everton and Liverpool.

According to Premium Sport (via InsideFutbol.com), the winger will need to choose which club he wants to play for. He has been heavily linked to the Gunners in the past and it looks like they are finally set to land their man, but they will need to fend off some stiff competition from other Premier League clubs.

There was reported interest from West Ham - who have already had a busy transfer window - yet he rejected their advances. Then the Brazilian was reportedly set for a move to China but a move fell through, thus he has turned his attention back to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has great technique and can dribble effectively. He can weave his magic to get past defenders and cause opponents trouble. He has great pace and is flexible in whichever formation Emery chooses to play.

Unai Emery is keen to acquire him and it would be a great addition to a team that has already bought several players this transfer window.

The Gunners have signed five players this summer as they look to further bolster their squad. They signed Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on a free as well as Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.

Other signings include Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria who had an impressive World Cup campaign. Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi were also bought this summer.