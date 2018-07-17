Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo Not Joining Juventus for USA Tour, ICC, MLS All-Star Game

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly not play with Juventus on the team's United States tour.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 17, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play with Juventus on the team's United States tour, Spain's AS and Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting.

According to AS.com, the decision was made after long meetings with head coach Massimiliano Allegri and staff, who determined there are no obligations for the star to participate in the International Champions Cup games. 

Juve is slated to play four games in the United States this summer. The first is an ICC match against Bayern Munich in Philadelphia on July 25 and then the second a match against Benfica in New York on July 28. The third match is the MLS All-Star Game in Atlanta on August 1. 

Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer Has Seismic Impact at Real Madrid, Juventus, Beyond

Ronaldo had the chance to go up against former club Real Madrid in Washington, D.C., on August 4 for the team's last game in America, but appears to be missing out. 

The star left Real Madrid after spending nearly a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu. He signed a four-year deal with the Italian champions and will earn €30 million a season.

