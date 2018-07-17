Crystal Palace Fans React After Star Limps Off Injured During 6-1 Pre-Season Halmstads BK Thrashing

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke picked up an injury after scoring in their pre-season friendly against Halmstads BK.

Palace thrashed the Swedish outfit 6-1 despite the absence of star winger Wilfried Zaha. But the win was tarnished somewhat by the injury Benteke sustained during the match.

As reported by football.london, he picked up a knock to the knee. Later, manager Roy Hodgson provided an injury update saying that he picked up the injury and was taken off as a precautionary measure.

It must be frustrating for a player who spent the majority of the start of last season on the sidelines with a ligament injury to his knee.

Palace fans were very concerned about his injury and some took to Twitter to express their views.

I know there's loads of ups and downs with Palace, but only we could witness our star striker who's just had the most frustrating season of his career score a goal to boost his confidence only to get injured minutes later... #CPFC — Sambuca Milivojevic (@LittlebitofLuka) July 16, 2018

Hope that’s not too serious for Christian. #CPFC — Jim Foster (@jimbo2556) July 16, 2018

It’s started already injury #cpfc — graham brooks (@graham_brooksy) July 16, 2018

Benteke injured already... and so it begins... #cpfc — Ben (@benm_jones) July 16, 2018

Benteke scored three goals last season and provided six assists, which is a disappointing return for a player that was once a prolific goalscorer. The knock he picked up is not what he had hoped for, especially after scoring in the pre-season friendly.

Hodgson believes it is not too serious and that he should be playing again very soon. And there were some encouraging signs from the Belgium international.

He walked off the pitch himself when he was substituted and managed to walk to the team bus as Palace made their journey home.

The 27-year-old did not get picked for Belgium's World Cup campaign. Belgium beat England in the third place play-off clash.

Meanwhile, Zaha was absent due to family reasons as Palace gear up to face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on 21 July.