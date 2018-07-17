Derby Expected to Complete Loan Deal for Highly Rated Chelsea Starlet Mason Mount in Coming Days

July 17, 2018

Derby County are expected to complete a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after fending off competition from Eredivisie duo Ajax and PSV Eindhoven.

The 19-year-old midfielder is a part of Chelsea’s development program and is heavily expected to have a big future with the London club. He spent last season on loan in the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem and the Blues are now eager to continue his development elsewhere.

VI-Images/GettyImages

With 14 goals and 9 assists last season, he has attracted interest from plenty of other Dutch clubs, some of whom can offer Champions League football. New Derby manager Frank Lampard appears to have used his status with his old club to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit for Mount’s signature.

Mount has also impressed in his international career as a part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championships in 2017. He has already been invited to train with the senior team by Gareth Southgate and could feature into his England plans as early as next year.

Getty Images/GettyImages

According to the Telegraph, Mount has already held talks with Lampard and has been impressed with what is on offer at Derby. The deal is now believed to be a matter of formality and should be announced by soon, which looks to represent a major coup for the Rams.

Lampard is also interested in another highly rated starlet, Liverpool’s Harry Wilson who has been linked with a number of Championship clubs. Recently departed Derby boss Gary Rowett was thought to be the favourite to land Wilson as he bids for automatic promotion with Stoke City.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It appears the Rams may thwart their old manager though in the pursuit of the talented winger. Stoke have submitted an improved loan bid for Wilson this week but the player is expected to join Derby in the coming days.

Wilson got seven goals and three assists in just 13 Championship appearances on loan at Hull last season. If he can replicate that form it will represent another major deal pulled off by Lampard. 

