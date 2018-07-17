Former Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Lifts the Lid on What His Managerial Future Holds

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he isn't quite sure what the future holds for him in the footballing world. The Frenchman left the Gunners at the end of last season, and while many expected him to jump straight back into management, he still finds himself out of work.

Despite the supreme dissatisfaction of fans over the last few years threatening to cover Wenger's 22-year stay in north London in darkness, his legacy at the club won't soon be forgotten. The success that Wenger brought Arsenal will be on the minds of any potential employers, but he's received no offers just yet.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I'm asking myself the same question," replied Wenger, when asked what his next step will be in an interview with Christine Kelly for RTL (translated by Football.London).

"Do I keep doing what I've been doing, what I know. Or do I share all the knowledge I've accumulated over the years in a slightly different way?

"That's the question I need to answer in the next few months."

Wenger then went on to explain how the idea of international management doesn't appeal to him, and over the years, he's found himself turning down the opportunity to take the reigns of the French national team.

"I've had the opportunity numerous times to be France manager. I'm not sure if it was before or after [Raymond] Domenech. Maybe both… I've always been more interested in the day-to-day aspect of management. I find it much more stimulating.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

"It is a question I've been asking myself, if I should become a national team manager. A national team manager takes charge of ten games per year. In a club, you take charge of 60. My drug is the next match, so…"

