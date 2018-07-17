'It Was a Good Challenge': Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out About Perceived Lionel Messi Rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about his long standing rivalry Lionel Messi after recently making the move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Juventus secured the signature of the superstar in a deal said to be worth £88m. Ronaldo has spent the last nine years with Los Blancos and during his time there he made 438 appearances and scored 450 goals, forever etching his name into the history books at the Bernabau.

However, his move to Juventus signals that he is ready to start a new chapter in his glittering career.

During Ronaldo's nine years at Real Madrid, constant comparisons were made between himself and Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

They have been the two best players in the world playing in the two best teams in the world, so many believed there was a rivalry between the pair. However, Ronaldo has revealed that he never saw a rivalry.

"I do not see other players as rivals, that's not who I am," Ronaldo told reporters during a press conference on Monday via the Mirror.

"It was a good challenge with Messi. All of you liked it and it was interesting. But I never saw it as a rivalry. You always want to give it your all for your team."

Many have viewed Juventus as a surprise destination for the 33-year-old, but he also went on to discuss his reasoning behind the move, which includes the reception he received after his spectacular overhead kick against the Old Lady in this year's Champions League.

"[The standing ovation] was a really stunning moment for me," Ronaldo added, via the Sun)

"Being welcomed this way is so rewarding, and it increases your motivation to star a new adventure. I am really grateful for the way supporters have welcomed me and I hope I can reward them with the way I play."