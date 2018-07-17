Italian Report Claims Liverpool Have Made €70m Bid for Long-Term Goalkeeper Target

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly still looking to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer if the latest gossip from Italy is to be believed, with a fresh claim that the Reds have made a €70m (£62m) offer for the highly rated Brazilian stopper.

The story comes from Italian outlet Il Messaggero and such a figure would make 25-year-old Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, at last breaking the long standing €52m record when Gianluigi Buffon joined Juventus from Parma way back in 2001.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

This transfer saga has dominated headlines for the last few months, but exactly how truthful the latest update is remains to be seen.

Reputable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has only just reported that Liverpool are expected to meet with Alisson's representatives this week but that no official offer has yet been made.

Despite previous interest, there is also debate as to whether Liverpool are actually interested in signing Alisson at all. Last week, Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock tweeted that Italian rumours of a €65m bid were 'completely wrong'.

He declared that there had been 'no bid from Liverpool, no contact at all with player or club. No plans to bid at this stage either', adding that earlier interest has been 'cooled and not revived'.

Speculation regarding a pursuit of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has equally been filled with holes after Daily Mail journalist Dominic King recently declared that, contrary to 'reports in Spain', Liverpool have 'no interest' in the Dutch international.

There has even been talk that Jurgen Klopp has been so impressed by the condition, attitude and performances of Danny Ward, last season's third choice, that he is prepared to given the Wales international a surprise crack at being number one.

