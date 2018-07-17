John Achterberg Drops Major Hint About Liverpool's Chase to Sign Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg seems to have dropped a huge hint regarding the club's pursuit of AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian glovesman is being targeted by several clubs this summer, but the Reds are reported as having launched a €70m bid for the player and are currently locked in talks over a move.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, sources close to the Merseyside outfit have since denied the news of an offer, yet that hardly rules them out of the race.

On Tuesday, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio tweeted a report claiming the stopper is nearing a move to Anfield, and Achterberg was one of the many Twitter users who liked the post - or at least a screenshot of the post on theredmentv's Instagram.

When the Goalkeeper coach of #LFC likes your Instagram post about a new goalkeeper 👀 pic.twitter.com/WekI50UlhY — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 17, 2018

Achterberg's like could be interpreted as an agreement with Di Marzio's claims. After all, a goalkeeping coach would know if a new stopper is on his way.

Given the social media reaction from the Reds' member of staff, supporters could be forgiven for being overly excited. But we'll all have to leave it to time to reveal the following developments - if any - over the next few days.