Jose Fonte Keen on Premier League Return Following Dismal Spell at Chinese Club Dalian Yifang

Former Southampton and West Ham defender Jose Fonte is believed to be keen on a return to the Premier League according to Sky Sports.

The 34-year-old left Chinese club Dalian Yifang by mutual consent after joining them from the Hammers in February for a fee of around £5m. He made just seven appearances for his new club before his contract was terminated.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Fonte also played a starring role in Portugal’s World Cup campaign, starting all four of their games before they were eventually knocked out by Uruguay in the last-16.

The experienced defender is no stranger to international success having been part of the side that defeated France 1-0 to win Euro 2016.

Fonte joined West Ham for £8m in January 2017, but struggled for game time after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery.

In an Instagram post, Fonte bid farewell to China having never won a game in the league with Dalian Yifang.

“My time in Dalian and Chinese Super League comes to an END,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“I would like to say a BIG THANK YOU to everyone I met and made friendships along the way!

“UNFORGETTABLE experience and I’m blessed to have been treated in the best way by everyone!!!

“I’m forever grateful to all Dalian fans and to The great country of China I hope I left something good at least I tried my very best!!!"