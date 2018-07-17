Julen Lopetegui Speaks of Delight at Joining 'Magnificent' Real Madrid After Shock Zidane Departure

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has spoken of his delight at heading back to the place he grew up in to manage. The former Spain boss has now begun pre-season with his side, and seems keen to get the new season underway.

If anything, Lopetegui looks hugely impressed by his new surroundings. Having spent his first day with the squad, the 51-year-old can't speak highly enough of Los Blancos - admitting that he even enjoys the club's anthem.

"It's hard not to like Real Madrid," he told the club's TV channel (via Marca), "I like the anthem, everything.

"We have a magnificent squad. I have been to Valdebebas and there are no words to define it. There are also no words to define the love I felt at the presentation. I liked everything.

"Focusing on the job of the coach, I have a very good squad, regardless of what happens and that there will be situations solved in these coming weeks."

The return to his home in the Spanish capital is quite evidently a huge moment for Lopetegui, but he's very much focused on the task at hand, and is already preparing his new side for the ir first game of the season - the UEFA Super Cup.

"Going back to Real Madrid is always special because I have always considered it my home," continued Lopetegui. "It is the place where I grew up and a lot of who I am now was shaped here. Coming back as coach of the first team is tremendously beautiful and an act of responsibility and excitement.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"I come to the best club in the world and the one with the most demands in the world. I am convinced that I am up to that demand and we have to start working on the first title, which we have on August 15: the UEFA Super Cup against Atletico."