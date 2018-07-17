Liverpool and Chelsea Target's Agent to Meet With Club Officials to Discuss Future

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Chelsea and Liverpool may find out more about the possibility of signing Roma goalkeeper Alisson this week, with the Brazilian's agent set to meet with his club to discuss his future. 

The 25-year-old has been in high demand this summer after a string of impressive performances for the Serie A side, breaking through into the first team last season after the end of Wojciech Szczesny's two-year loan deal. 

Gianluca Di Marzio (or, at least his website) reports that neither of the Premier League clubs interested in Alisson have yet made an official offer to the player or his club, although that could change after Wednesday's meeting if the club show a willingness to sell - or at least soften on their high asking price. 

Chelsea are in the market for a new stopper to prepare for the departure of Thibaut Courtois, who has been strongly linked with a move back to Madrid; albeit to Real, rather than Atletico - where he made his name. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Liverpool are desperately scrambling around to secure any humanoid shape with hands to start in goal for them at home to West Ham on the opening weekend of the Premier League's new season, with Loris Karius now more closely resembling a chocolate eclair than a reliable top flight goalkeeper. 

The German's nightmare showing in the Champions League final, which saw him hand two goals to Real Madrid, appears to have knocked the 25-year-old's already shaky confidence - and another howler in a pre-season match against Tranmere will have done little to improve his confidence in himself, or Jurgen Klopp's in him.

Roma, for their part, are expected to turn to either Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola, whose position has been put in question by the arrival of Gianluigi Buffon, or Copenhagen and Sweden stopper Robin Olsen. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)