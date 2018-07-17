Liverpool Sign 20-Year-Old Forward Taiwo Awoniyi to New Long-Term Deal

Liverpool have signed Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi to a new long-term deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds in 2015 and spent last season on loan in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron, where he scored 10 goals and assisted four others. He's likely to proceed on loan again this summer, but not before committing his future to the Anfield side.

A statement on the Reds' website reads: "Taiwo Awoniyi has today signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC."





The player has said that he feels excited now having signed a new deal with the club, especially after an 'amazing year'.





“I feel excited and I feel very happy," he declared after putting pen to paper. “It has been three years since I first came to Liverpool. So far, so good. The last year was the best for me, it has been an amazing year so far.

MB Media/GettyImages

“I just have to keep working hard each year and I believe one day the dream will come true.

“Thanks to my family, who have been so supportive. I’m very glad and excited about this contract and hopefully to have an even better year.”