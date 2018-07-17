Liverpool Sign 20-Year-Old Forward Taiwo Awoniyi to New Long-Term Deal

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Liverpool have signed Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi to a new long-term deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Reds in 2015 and spent last season on loan in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron, where he scored 10 goals and assisted four others. He's likely to proceed on loan again this summer, but not before committing his future to the Anfield side.

A statement on the Reds' website reads: "Taiwo Awoniyi has today signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC."


The player has said that he feels excited now having signed a new deal with the club, especially after an 'amazing year'.


“I feel excited and I feel very happy," he declared after putting pen to paper. “It has been three years since I first came to Liverpool. So far, so good. The last year was the best for me, it has been an amazing year so far.

MB Media/GettyImages

“I just have to keep working hard each year and I believe one day the dream will come true.

“Thanks to my family, who have been so supportive. I’m very glad and excited about this contract and hopefully to have an even better year.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)