Liverpool Table Official £62m Bid for Roma Stopper Alisson as Talks Enter Advanced Stage

July 17, 2018

Liverpool have tabled a £62m bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson as they move closer to securing the highly rated Brazilian this summer. 

Earlier reports from Italy suggested the Reds had made a bid which would make the 25-year-old the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, and now reliable English journalists are the latest to confirm the news. 

Liverpool Echo reporter James Pearce took to Twitter to break the news as he said: "Liverpool have made their move for Alisson. Bid of around £62m." 

The transfer saga has had multiple twists and turns throughout the summer as interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea looked to have derailed the Reds' move for the keeper.


However Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has made further claims pertaining to the deal as he has reported that Liverpool are now 'well ahead' of Chelsea in the race for Alisson having submitted an offer of €70m - including bonuses. 

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The two clubs are said to be nearing ever closer to a final agreement as the Italian side are holding out for €75m, bonuses included, to sanction a deal with the Premier League side. 

However, they have failed to rule out Chelsea reviving their interest to create a bidding war between the rivals, but the Reds remain the only side to have made an official move for the Brazilian stopper.

If Roma were to agree a deal with Liverpool they will attempt to replace Alisson with Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola, while Liverpool's Lloris Karius would be moved into an understudy role at Anfield. 

