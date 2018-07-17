Liverpool Youngster Close to Derby County Loan Move Despite Premier League Interest

Liverpool's Harry Wilson is closing in on a loan move to Championship side Derby County despite interest from Huddersfield Town.

Wilson, who signed a new contract at Anfield last week, is keen to move become Frank Lampard's first signing at Pride Park, reports the Mirror.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Lampard is keen to bring in young players to carry out his managerial ideology in his first head coach job, and is close to signing Chelsea's Mason Mount on loan.

Wilson is keen to move from Liverpool to gain more first-team experience and has received interest from Leeds, Rangers and Aston Villa during the summer.

The Wales international signed for Hull City on deadline day in January and helped steer the Tigers away from relegation, scoring seven goals in his 13 appearances.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Wilson also became the youngest player to play for Wales in October 2013 at the age of 16 years and 207 days - beating a record previously held by Gareth Bale - when he came on to replace Hal Robson-Kanu against Belgium.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Huddersfield have had a busy transfer window already having signed eight players - most notably Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City for £5.7m and Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.