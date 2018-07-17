Nacho Monreal Likely to Stay at Arsenal After Real Sociedad President Confirms Absence of Talks

Arsenal fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears that left back Nacho Monreal is staying with the Gunners.

One of the north London club's few star performers last term, the Spain international had been linked with a move back to his homeland.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, Football.London report that Real Sociedad are unlikely to pursue Monreal, with Leganes' Diego Rico a more realistic target.

After cashing in on Alvaro Odriozola's move to Real Madrid last week, the Basque club have money to play with. On the other hand, Unai Emery has spent a large chunk of his transfer budget, and will need to sell before he buys further talent.

Nacho Monreal is not leaving Arsenal. No chance. 100% sure.



Don't know where that rumour has come from but let's just squash it immediately. #AFC — Transfer News (@TransferChecker) July 15, 2018

In principle, it seemed as if this move could've worked for both parties, but it looks as if Monreal will be staying at the Emirates. After making 28 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last campaign, he'll hope to be a key figure once again.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo , La Real president Jokin Aperribay said: "We do not have open conversations with any club.

"We can not be optimistic with him or with any player. It is possible that no more will come, or that one or two may come. We'll see."

With only 12 months left on his current deal, Monreal's future could be to play for this season. Arsenal are going into a transition period, and new manger Unai Emery will hope to be impressed by what is likely his starting left-back.