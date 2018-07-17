Newcastle Launch New 'Blue Caraçao' Puma Third Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Campaign

Newcastle United have released images of their striking 2018/19 third kit, supplied by Puma and sponsored by FUN88.

The shirt, shorts and socks are all a light shade of blue, officially described as 'blue caraçao', while the look is finished with navy blue and white trim.

It is the third and final of three new kits that Newcastle have released this summer, alongside a traditional black and white home strip and a maroon and navy blue hooped away strip, and will be available to buy from 3rd August.

We love all three of next season’s @NUFC kits. Which is your favourite?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/b6wR5FglDr — FUN88 (@fun88eng) July 17, 2018

Wearing the new home kit for the first time, Newcastle will kick off their pre-season against St. Patrick's Athletic in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Four further friendlies against Hull City, Porto, Braga and Augsburg will then take place in late July and early August, before the Magpies open their 2018/19 Premier League campaign against Tottenham at St. James' Park on Saturday 11th August.