Newcastle Launch New 'Blue Caraçao' Puma Third Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Campaign

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Newcastle United have released images of their striking 2018/19 third kit, supplied by Puma and sponsored by FUN88.

The shirt, shorts and socks are all a light shade of blue, officially described as 'blue caraçao', while the look is finished with navy blue and white trim.

It is the third and final of three new kits that Newcastle have released this summer, alongside a traditional black and white home strip and a maroon and navy blue hooped away strip, and will be available to buy from 3rd August.

Wearing the new home kit for the first time, Newcastle will kick off their pre-season against St. Patrick's Athletic in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Four further friendlies against Hull City, Porto, Braga and Augsburg will then take place in late July and early August, before the Magpies open their 2018/19 Premier League campaign against Tottenham at St. James' Park on Saturday 11th August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)