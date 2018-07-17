Out of Favour Leicester Striker Ahmed Musa Linked With Sensational £40m Al-Nassr Transfer

Leicester City have been linked to a sensational transfer deal for expendable striker Ahmed Musa.

Seemingly not in Claude Puel's plans for next season, the Super Eagles forward has attracted an interesting suitor after his performances at Russia 2018.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Leicester Mercury suggest that many an international source are predicting Musa will join Al-Nassr. If so, the Foxes fans will hope to get the transfer done as soon as possible.

Not to be confused with Al-Nasr of the UAE, the Saudi Arabian club have already completed an ambitious swoop for Nordin Amrabat of Watford. Musa would prove to be another step in the right direction for the Middle Eastern club.

Nigeria's highest World Cup Goalscorer, Ahmed Musa is on the verge of completing a £40 million move to Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr Riyad, which will make him the Most Expensive Nigerian Player Ever. pic.twitter.com/Lhie1Fi9nd — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) July 16, 2018

If a deal for £40m is somehow to be tabled, Leicester City would be stupid to do anything but accept.

After a double against Iceland in the World Cup group stage, Musa's stock is on the up. The Foxes will want to find a deal that allows them to recoup the fee they paid to CSKA Moscow in 2016.

With only 21 Premier League appearances to his name, the Nigeria international has become a bit part player. Since Claudio Ranieri's sacking last year, Musa's opportunities have been limited.

Earlier this window, it had been rumoured that both Huddersfield Town and Super Lig giants Galatasaray had been interested in the striker's services.

However, there would be little to no chance either could stump up £40m for Musa, so the likelihood of each move is low. If Leicester can coax such a transfer fee out of Al-Nassr, it would be the sale of the summer.