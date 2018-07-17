Out of Favour Leicester Striker Ahmed Musa Linked With Sensational £40m Al-Nassr Transfer

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

Leicester City have been linked to a sensational transfer deal for expendable striker Ahmed Musa.

Seemingly not in Claude Puel's plans for next season, the Super Eagles forward has attracted an interesting suitor after his performances at Russia 2018.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Leicester Mercury suggest that many an international source are predicting Musa will join Al-Nassr. If so, the Foxes fans will hope to get the transfer done as soon as possible.

Not to be confused with Al-Nasr of the UAE, the Saudi Arabian club have already completed an ambitious swoop for Nordin Amrabat of Watford. Musa would prove to be another step in the right direction for the Middle Eastern club.

If a deal for £40m is somehow to be tabled, Leicester City would be stupid to do anything but accept. 

After a double against Iceland in the World Cup group stage, Musa's stock is on the up. The Foxes will want to find a deal that allows them to recoup the fee they paid to CSKA Moscow in 2016.

With only 21 Premier League appearances to his name, the Nigeria international has become a bit part player. Since Claudio Ranieri's sacking last year, Musa's opportunities have been limited.

Earlier this window, it had been rumoured that both Huddersfield Town and Super Lig giants Galatasaray had been interested in the striker's services.

However, there would be little to no chance either could stump up £40m for Musa, so the likelihood of each move is low. If Leicester can coax such a transfer fee out of Al-Nassr, it would be the sale of the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)