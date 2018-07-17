Rhian Brewster Commits Future to Liverpool by Signing a Long-Term Deal

July 17, 2018

Liverpool have announced the signing of Rhian Brewster to a new long-term deal amid fears the youngster could be leaving Anfield this summer.

The 18-year-old forward, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in January, has been at Liverpool since the age of 14 after leaving Chelsea's academy, and he's now looking forward to a senior career at Anfield.

"Rhian Brewster has committed his long-term future to Liverpool FC by signing a new deal with the club," the Reds announced via their official website on Tuesday.


"The 18-year-old put pen to paper on the contract at Melwood today, where he is continuing rehabilitation from an ankle ligament injury suffered in January."


Brewster, meanwhile, told the club's website that he had been wanting to sign a deal for a very long time and he feels great after finally having done so.

“It feels great. I’ve wanted to do this for a very long time now and I think it’s the right moment for me and my family," he declared. "I’m looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances.


“Since I got here the club has been amazing to me and treated me like family. It seems like I’ve been here my whole life, to be honest. It’s coming up to my fifth season now. I [still] remember my first training session. It’s amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

