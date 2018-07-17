AS Roma Star Hints at Potential Move on Instagram Amid Rumours of Liverpool Bid

By 90Min
July 17, 2018

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson has hinted that his future lies away from the Eternal City after removing mentions of Roma from his Instagram account. 

Having recently returned home after losing in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with Brazil, Alisson has reportedly decided that his future lies in the Premier League, according to David Amoyal

And in anticipation of his move away from AS Roma, Alisson has decided to cut ties with the club on social media. 

It looks to be a straight shoot-out between Liverpool and Chelsea for the signature of Alisson, a both teams hope to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Liverpool have had problems at the position ever since the departure of Pepe Reina - and Loris Karius' nightmare Champions League final compounded that - while Chelsea may have to replace Thibaut Courtois who has been linked to a move back to Spain. 

Alisson has been linked with a move to Merseyside since Christmas, and have reportedly made a club record bid for the services of the goalkeeper. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)