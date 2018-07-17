AS Roma Star Hints at Potential Move on Instagram Amid Rumours of Liverpool Bid

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson has hinted that his future lies away from the Eternal City after removing mentions of Roma from his Instagram account.

Having recently returned home after losing in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with Brazil, Alisson has reportedly decided that his future lies in the Premier League, according to David Amoyal.

And in anticipation of his move away from AS Roma, Alisson has decided to cut ties with the club on social media.

Alisson has already taken @OfficialASRoma out of his bio 👀 pic.twitter.com/67rRRW46az — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) July 16, 2018

It looks to be a straight shoot-out between Liverpool and Chelsea for the signature of Alisson, a both teams hope to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Liverpool have had problems at the position ever since the departure of Pepe Reina - and Loris Karius' nightmare Champions League final compounded that - while Chelsea may have to replace Thibaut Courtois who has been linked to a move back to Spain.

For those asking- on Friday we reported that Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race for Alisson. The Brazilian keeper had previously agreed to terms with Real Madrid who however don't appear willing to meet Roma's asking price — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) July 16, 2018

Alisson has been linked with a move to Merseyside since Christmas, and have reportedly made a club record bid for the services of the goalkeeper.